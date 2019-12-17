Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Who can we complain to about Samsung / Android ignoring 25 and 24 fps options for shooting video


32 posts

Geek


# 261841 17-Dec-2019 16:33
I just bought a Samsung Galaxy S10+. 

 

I am shifting from iOS.

 

I quickly discovered to my horror that it can only shoot in 30 fps or multiples of 30fps.

 

Even high end apps like Open camera and Filmic Pro are having great difficulty in getting anything except 30 fps footage to be recorded.

 

On my phone that is.

 

iOS simply doesn't have this problem. 

 

This (to me) is simply unacceptable that a flagship model would ignore half the world and the frame rate they use. ie 25 FPS

 

And also ignore ALL the world that uses 24 fps for films.

 

Does anyone know who we might be able to talk to in Samsung and / or Google to convince them that these frame rates are a good thing.

 

I'm seriously considering taking the Galaxy S10+ back to the store as not fit for purpose since it won't record in a frames per second that is native to New Zealand.

 

Anyone else interested in writing letters to the high ups to see what they may say?

 

(I'm actually spitting tacks at the stupidity of this decision)

 1 | 2 | 3
22767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2377153 17-Dec-2019 16:47
2 people support this post
I would be happy to see 25/50 disappear totally. It seems the flicker filter on them is able to make quite good 60FPS output even under 100Hz lighting so no dramas with that.

 

There is no FPS that is "native" to New Zealand, computers have always been 60Hz so to expect a piece of computer technology to conform to archaic standards that are only still used in legacy broadcasting is not reasonable IMO, and 50FPS stuff looks trash when viewed on a PC which is where most of the content a phone records goes to. If you do have a need to convert for broadcast from a phone, that's not a huge challenge for any competent video editing software and even some less competent ones like adobe premiere can do a 60 to 50 conversion.




Richard rich.ms

2190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2377154 17-Dec-2019 16:47
iPhone also doesn’t record at 25fps though, unless there’s an app that does?




32 posts

Geek


  # 2377177 17-Dec-2019 17:46
25 fps looks perfectly good (as does 24) on computer monitors.

 

Actual video cameras that are set to PAL (as NZ uses) shoot at 25 FPS.

 

With the very good quality of phones, its more and more reasonable to mix footage from phones with actual cameras.

 

There's no inherent advantage to 30 fps. 

 

I like 25 because it's closer to 24.

 

Mind you, it seems like a lot of camera tools on phones seem to have variable frame rates which is also terrifying.

 

Half the planet uses 25 fps. Enabling 25 fps is literally a software problem.

 

There's no reason not to do it.

 

 



32 posts

Geek


  # 2377182 17-Dec-2019 17:51
corksta:

 

iPhone also doesn’t record at 25fps though, unless there’s an app that does?

 

 

Mmmm... I did think that the camera app in the iPhone did support 24, 25 and 30 FPS. But looks like I'm wrong.

 

However, I do usually use another app, which does allow all those frame rates. There are many out there.

 

And they don't have any trouble doing it in iOS.

 

Android seems to be WAY harder to make it happen.

 

Ironic that the stereotypically locked down Apple products are more open than Android, which is supposed to be the more open one.



32 posts

Geek


  # 2377225 17-Dec-2019 17:59
My main point is that I want the choice. 

 

It gives me the the choice for 25fps. You the choice for 30fps.

 

Pick what you want. 

 

It's an artificial limitation. Android appears to have made it actually HARD to record at any other frame rate than 30 or 60 or 120. Third party apps seem to have WAY more trouble getting this to work than on iOS.

 

 

 

 

810 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377232 17-Dec-2019 18:08
normanc:

 

My main point is that I want the choice. 

 

It gives me the the choice for 25fps. You the choice for 30fps.

 

Pick what you want. 

 

It's an artificial limitation. Android appears to have made it actually HARD to record at any other frame rate than 30 or 60 or 120. Third party apps seem to have WAY more trouble getting this to work than on iOS.

 

 

I do wonder if this is a slightly under discussed aspect of the point and shoot vs cell phone camera shoot outs. I've never thought about frame rate on my phone. But I always am with my cameras and GoPros. 

1062 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2377236 17-Dec-2019 18:24
One person supports this post
normanc:

 

My main point is that I want the choice. 

 

 

You have a choice... Windows Phone.

 

Phones are not professional video devices, they are mass market products that are convenient and excel at nothing. It's unreasonable to assume or expect a level of control over video beyond a simple point and shoot interface.

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2377237 17-Dec-2019 18:30
3 people support this post
I don't understand. Can you see a difference in videos recorded at 30fps vs 25fps?




32 posts

Geek


  # 2377243 17-Dec-2019 18:44
Lol. Windows Phone

If cameras on phones are just supposed to be point and shoot, then the manufacturers don't know that.

They make every effort to impress with better and better images, capabilities, resolutions etc etc.

THEY don't think these are only trivial devices.

As for point and shoot, that's kind of the point. We all have the phone in our pocket.

The best camera is the one you have with you.

If my point and shoot phone camera can produce excellent images and resolutions in all these other ways, along with fast frame rates, it's not at all unreasonable to ask for a lower frame rate.

1062 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2377251 17-Dec-2019 19:10
One person supports this post
normanc: Lol. Windows Phone

 

 

Laugh if you must, but Windows Phone does have the feature you want.

 

 

592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377252 17-Dec-2019 19:24
2 people support this post
If enough people wanted this feature -it would become one.

 

Clearly there aren't enough potential customers to warrant such a feature. I appreciate you wanting a feature, but you're clearly in the minority.

 

 

 

In regards to feedback, personally I would suggest flicking Samsung NZ https://www.facebook.com/SamsungNZ/ a message in Facebook, I have heard of relatively good response rate in engaging them in this fashion.

265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377258 17-Dec-2019 19:34
One person supports this post
Its simple mate:

 

You buy a phone to make calls.

 

You buy a camera to take photos.

 

You buy a video camera to make movies.

 

 

2545 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2377261 17-Dec-2019 19:47
normanc:

 

Actual video cameras that are set to PAL (as NZ uses) shoot at 25 FPS.

 

 

To be picky, I don't think anywhere in the western world still uses PAL. Almost all major nations have transitioned to digital broadcast such as DVB, under which frame rates can vary.

810 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377264 17-Dec-2019 19:58
Actually my phone does have a few frame rates

494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377400 18-Dec-2019 00:01
On my Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Open Camera offers me alternative frame rates including 25 Hz.  I have never tried using them.

1 | 2 | 3



