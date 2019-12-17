I just bought a Samsung Galaxy S10+.

I am shifting from iOS.

I quickly discovered to my horror that it can only shoot in 30 fps or multiples of 30fps.

Even high end apps like Open camera and Filmic Pro are having great difficulty in getting anything except 30 fps footage to be recorded.

On my phone that is.

iOS simply doesn't have this problem.

This (to me) is simply unacceptable that a flagship model would ignore half the world and the frame rate they use. ie 25 FPS

And also ignore ALL the world that uses 24 fps for films.

Does anyone know who we might be able to talk to in Samsung and / or Google to convince them that these frame rates are a good thing.

I'm seriously considering taking the Galaxy S10+ back to the store as not fit for purpose since it won't record in a frames per second that is native to New Zealand.

Anyone else interested in writing letters to the high ups to see what they may say?

(I'm actually spitting tacks at the stupidity of this decision)