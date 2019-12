I tested this with Chrome and Opera on my phone running Android. When I tap "Show number" it showed me a "Open with" dialog with the apps Phone and Skype as options.

I tapped "More info" and I get another page but again "Show number" actually tries to open a dialing app.

Perhaps the page is trying to do the same on the tablet but seeing it does not have a way to dial, nothing happens? If that's the case, blame on the Whitepages...