We have an OPPO A5 which has had the password changed, and the owner doesn't recall the new password. Attempting to factory reset etc prompts for the phone password as well.

Is there any method to factory reset which bypasses that requirement in ColorOS (OPPO's Android)? Both "Recovery Mode" and "Wipe Data" prompt for passwords.

Attempted to do it via Google Apps as the device was managed, but that didn't work either - only available option was "Delete Account", which has been applied but did not remove the device lock.

Are mobile repair shops going to be any use or is the device effectively bricked? Wow!