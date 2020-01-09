Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
App to access network shares (CIFS or NFS) and support VPN ?


1495 posts

Uber Geek


# 262188 9-Jan-2020 12:52
Hi there,

 

I need/want to access the shares on my home NAS from my phone, I can do it easy enough with a few apps (Total Commander for example) when on home WiFi, but if I go out and then connect home via VPN over 3G/LTE and fire up the application they all say they need WiFi enabled and refuse to even go look for my NAS.

 

- Using my home internet connection via VPN all works fine, phone is just another device on the home LAN.

 

Anyone know of an app that will accept the VPN connection and connect to network shares.

 

Thanks!

2406 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389015 9-Jan-2020 13:02
One person supports this post
Problem will be with your VPN configuration. Maybe you could elaborate re: the VPN details.




4300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389016 9-Jan-2020 13:13
Is it not just a case of the app trying to save mobile data being thrashed?

 

What kind of NAS are you running? Synology for example have apps for all the types of VPN's and are really easy to set up.

 
 
 
 


1202 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2389043 9-Jan-2020 13:41
chevrolux:

 

Is it not just a case of the app trying to save mobile data being thrashed?

 

What kind of NAS are you running? Synology for example have apps for all the types of VPN's and are really easy to set up. 

 

Plus, if it is Synology, they have their own mobile apps like "DS File" and "Drive" that directly support access to network shares.



1495 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389075 9-Jan-2020 14:54
I VPN direct to my home router (Fritz Box), that pops me straight on to my home network where I can browse the internet as if I was at home and access devices on my LAN.

 

But as the VPN connection is going out via 4G and Wifi is off (or not logged into anything) the file browsing apps usually say "No network connection!  Please either enabled WLAN or disable flight mode!" (using Total Commander's output as an example).

 

Trying to find an app that will let me browse network shares and not worry if it thinks I am trying to do it over 4G.

 

 

4300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389102 9-Jan-2020 15:24
What type of VPN is the Fritzbox doing? I thought that did L2TP by default? If so, with the right config and routes you should be able to access everything regardless of the app.

 

What IP is your phone being assigned on the VPN interface? And can you do stuff like ping the NAS when the VPN is on?

