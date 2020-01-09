Hi there,

I need/want to access the shares on my home NAS from my phone, I can do it easy enough with a few apps (Total Commander for example) when on home WiFi, but if I go out and then connect home via VPN over 3G/LTE and fire up the application they all say they need WiFi enabled and refuse to even go look for my NAS.

- Using my home internet connection via VPN all works fine, phone is just another device on the home LAN.

Anyone know of an app that will accept the VPN connection and connect to network shares.

Thanks!