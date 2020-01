Android TV is a Google device. If you block Google you may not get updates, and you won't be able to download apps or app updates.

Best way to block Google is to unplug it from the network, but that makes it less useful.

A fairly easy way might be possible using a router and a Pi Hole:

Set up Pi Hole (software) as a DNS server on a Raspberry Pi

Have your router hand out the Pi Hole as DNS

Block Google DNS on your router (I think it's 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) so the Android TV can't look up servers by name

Configure Pi Hole not to resolve domains you don't want it to

A proxy by itself won't help you - it's like a go-between two devices. To use a proxy you'd probably have to put Android TV on its own subnet that has no internet access, set up a proxy server / filter type device, set up Android to use the proxy, and give the proxy internet access. Given the details of your question this might be a bit too complex.