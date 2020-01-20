Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Samsung S11/S20 announcement and owners' thread


603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

# 265413 20-Jan-2020 15:57
With so many leaks (Feb 11 Unpacked event, full specs and renders) easily found is anyone else super keen on the Ultra. I would expect NZ pricing will be eye-watering. But the Ultra could just be the phone to get me back in the Samsung camp. I have a huge phone (Huawei Mate 20 at 6.53) and the Ultra is bigger so this makes it better right? Its been the aspect ratio that's been the annoying thing for me with most long and narrow. The plus specs are similar to my current phone but the Ultras are soooooo good I am very tempted.

 

Good summary here from Android police

 

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2402468 20-Jan-2020 16:00
Maybe this thread should be S11/S20 announcement and owners' thread?

 

 

1258 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2402471 20-Jan-2020 16:03
I am hearing murmurs that Asian market phones may get the Snapdragon over the Exynos this time round...though I am sure this has been mooted before and never appeared. Fingers crossed anyway that we get the better CPU in NZ this time round.

 

I have an S10+ currently which was my return from Apple to Android after about 6 years with the former. I have the 12 month upgrade option on my current plan so may well be getting an S20+ or even ultra if the camera is worth it.




.

 
 
 
 


738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2402478 20-Jan-2020 16:13
Def keen on the S20 series but not sure if the Mrs would approve me getting one if she knew I am provided with a Note 10 from work in Feb. Unfortunate timing...

