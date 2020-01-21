I use Resilio sync extensively. I back up my phone to my PC over the LAN (photos and such), send photos and random files to my phone, and I back up family PCs to my PC over the internet, works great.

I set up my Mums new phone to sync to my computer. It works great on the LAN, but doesn't work at all when she's at home on her own internet connection. The same happens on my phone. I suspect if I used a VPN it would work fine, but that's too much for my Mum to remember - she has enough trouble with Dropbox vs Resilio.

Has anyone else gotten Resilio Sync to work from Android to PC over the internet?