Resilio Sync from Android - works on LAN, doesn't work over internet - PC to PC works over internet


21-Jan-2020 09:35
I use Resilio sync extensively. I back up my phone to my PC over the LAN (photos and such), send photos and random files to my phone, and I back up family PCs to my PC over the internet, works great.

 

I set up my Mums new phone to sync to my computer. It works great on the LAN, but doesn't work at all when she's at home on her own internet connection. The same happens on my phone. I suspect if I used a VPN it would work fine, but that's too much for my Mum to remember - she has enough trouble with Dropbox vs Resilio.

 

Has anyone else gotten Resilio Sync to work from Android to PC over the internet?

'That VDSL Cat'
  21-Jan-2020 09:40
Mine recently stopped working... was the nail in the coffin to move the last of those syncs to lftp though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



  21-Jan-2020 09:44
I'm open to alternate solutions that sync between PC, Android, servers, etc. Resilio has worked fine for years, and I like free. Needs to be largely automatic as family who use it are not very PC literate.

 
 
 
 


  21-Jan-2020 09:50
I use FolderSync Pro https://www.tacit.dk/foldersync/ which syncs to nextcloud.

 

Setup a scheduled task to run and basically set and forget.

 

 

 

 




  21-Jan-2020 10:00
Thanks, I'd like to try to get Resilio working first. I have a fast PC with lots of storage, I don't really want to pay for more cloud resources. My EC2 server is a t3.nano and is about at capacity, and I want to see how long I can manage with the smallest instance type :)

  21-Jan-2020 10:46
You can self host nextcloud and have a vm point to a file share....

 

 




  21-Jan-2020 10:53
Yeah, thanks, but given I have many family members using Resilio Sync I'd rather try to fix it up first.

 

Next Cloud is something I've been thinking about for a while, hosted on EC2, hopefully backed by S3 rather than EC2. It's just not what I need for family backups right now.



  21-Jan-2020 11:28
I wonder if I have to set up a port forward to my PC... but if that was the case why do PCs on the internet work but Android phones don't?

