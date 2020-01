I'm going to be replacing my OnePlus 6 this year. I'm getting the battery replaced to get me through the next little while but it's time. The phone itself is still really fast but I really want a better camera and wireless charging.



I'm looking for great battery life, good screen, excellent camera and a very reliable fingerprint reader. Wireless charging is also an important feature for me.



I'm still unsure about the whole curved screen thing, my wife's very happy with her P30 Pro but it really is a slab. If the Mate 30 hadn't been crippled by Trump I think that would probably be my choice but now I'm very unsure what I'll buy.



What are others expecting to buy this year?