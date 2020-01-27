My Huawei P9 was a flagship a few years ago, has great hardware, ok software but with a heavy skin, but the hardware is wearing out - particularly the battery but also the buttons. I'm looking for a new phone to get in the next few months, not immediately but when I get around to it. Can anyone suggest something suitable?
Priorities in approximately this order:
- Plain Android, no or minimal skin
- Good battery life
- Good performance: as fast or preferably a bit faster than the P9
- Updates for 2+ years - perhaps on the Android One program?
- Pedometer would be nice to have, maybe other sensors like temperature
- Support and Warranty: NZ or international warranty, reasonable support so don't want a niche phone or tiny manufacturer.
- Moderate screen size (I don't want a tablet, needs to fit in a standard pocket, but doesn't need to be small)
- Budget: $750, prefer a bit less
My wife has a Moto G8 plus, which seems as fast as the P9 and generally a good phone. That's probably the leading contender right now, but I would like a pedometer if I could get one. I liked that my S4 had a temperature sensor as well that I liked having.
I'm not that interested in Samsung. I had the S4 many years ago, it was fine for the time, but not good for the heavy skin or updates. Willing to consider as apparently they are better now.