I used to have a similar attitude towards Samsung, having never taken to TouchWiz (even the name is bad!), but now there's a possibility I could be accused of being a Samsung fanboi given I have an S10+, Galaxy Watch, and Buds...

Unless you've owned or extensively used one of the contemporary (and quality) Samsung handsets, there's a good chance you're in for a pleasant surprise. They're actually fantastic phones, and the OneUI skin is not at all dominant or irritating. Updates on Samsungs are not the issue they once were either (I have Android 10 on mine, and it has received the Jan 20 Android update already) , so again I suggest that is no longer a relevant criticism.

All I'm saying is that I suggest dismissing Samsung phones, based on those reasons, is unnecessarily limiting your options. As to whether their mid-range phones (A70 perhaps?) offer the best bang for buck I'm not sure; my sister has an A50 she's really happy with, and overall the A series do seem to offer much more for the money than the equivalent range in earlier years.

Have you thought about a OnePlus? One of their older models can be got at your price-point, and they're excellent phones. One issue can be that usually all but the most recent models have to be bought from a non big-box retailer or drop-shipped.

Also, just wondering what you mean by 'moderate screen size' and how important this is? Or is it more about the overall size of the device? Most phones are now 6" or larger, but the mid- to high-end phones can usually wear this size well given they now typically have tiny bezels. This wasn't the case a couple of years ago (eg my wife's Nokia 7+ has a 6" screen but also has such a substantial bezel it's more bulky and difficult to hold than my S10+ with a 6.4" screen).