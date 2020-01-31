I have an app I use on my Galaxy Tab S3 which has lost a tab off the main page and lost some tabs on a secondary page I think it occurred during an app update.

The same app on a phone has all the tabs that should be there.

I have tried it on two different tablets and two different phones the results are the same. The tablets don't have all the tabs yet the phones do.

The app is downloaded from the Play Store like any other app

My question is, Is it possible the tablet version could be "faulty" while the phone version is OK? Assuming there are various versions on Play Store for devices with differing screen sizes etc.

In the past I thought there wasn't any difference as I had successfully side loaded apps from the phone to the tablet and vice versa and the screen sizes etc were sorted out within the app.