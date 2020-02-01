What is the best browser, in terms of ease of use and especially navigation, for an android box with remote and mouse functions but no touch screen? I have tried some, including Chrome, but they are all a pain to use. Does anyone have a favourite?
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
Is the New Microsoft Edge available for your device? I am using it on my Samsung phone as the default browser and it is very good.
I don't know but my experience with phone apps in general has been that they are a real pain without a touchscreen. I would be pleasantly surprised if the Edge was any different but I will check it out. Thanks.
