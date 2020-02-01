Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best Android browser?


# 265628 1-Feb-2020 17:30
What is the best browser, in terms of ease of use and especially navigation, for an android box with remote and mouse functions but no touch screen? I have tried some, including Chrome, but they are all a pain to use.  Does anyone have a favourite?

 

 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  # 2411209 1-Feb-2020 17:38
Is the New Microsoft Edge available for your device? I am using it on my Samsung phone as the default browser and it is very good. 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 



  # 2411237 1-Feb-2020 18:16
I don't know but my experience with phone apps in general has been that they are a real pain without a touchscreen. I would be pleasantly surprised if the Edge was any different but I will check it out. Thanks.

 

 




