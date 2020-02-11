Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I am looking for an Android TV box.

 

I notice TM has loads.

 

What should I be looking for or can someone recommend a make and model.

 

I know there is some discussion on there use and this thread is not about that please :)

What are your requirements?

 

Asking that question is a bit like asking what phone to buy because you're after a phone!

 

Depending on those requirements a dodgy dirt cheap box may be OK, or you may be needing to look at something a lot more high end.

 

 

eg do you want Freeview over the Internet?




Good reply.
I want to stream uk tv including sky uk anything else is a bonus.



I have been looking at

Xiaomi Mi Box S which has lots of features but can it be set up for uk tv ?

Anything will stream Sky UK. You could buy a Pi Zero to do that as it's just a free HLS stream.

 

What software do you plan to use as a front end? Obviously the TV service you're planning to use would make a difference.

 

 

 

 

 

 

