I am looking for an Android TV box.
I notice TM has loads.
What should I be looking for or can someone recommend a make and model.
I know there is some discussion on there use and this thread is not about that please :)
What are your requirements?
Asking that question is a bit like asking what phone to buy because you're after a phone!
Depending on those requirements a dodgy dirt cheap box may be OK, or you may be needing to look at something a lot more high end.
eg do you want Freeview over the Internet?
beenz: Good reply.
I want to stream uk tv including sky uk anything else is a bonus.
Anything will stream Sky UK. You could buy a Pi Zero to do that as it's just a free HLS stream.
What software do you plan to use as a front end? Obviously the TV service you're planning to use would make a difference.