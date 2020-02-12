I'm looking for an Android tablet for my Mum. She wants something bigger than her Moto G8 Plus to play scrabble at home, and might do web browsing. She originally said she wanted something faster than the G8 Plus, but I pointed out that phone was fairly fast and a faster tablet could be quite expensive - so looking for something at least not too slow.

Loose set of requirements:

Prefer Android 9 or 10 I guess, though my Lenovo Tab2 on Android 6 still works well. I really like the Lenovo, but when I looked for benchmarks for the ones on Amazon they came back reporting as really slow - not sure I checked the right model though.

Probably 1080p screen, I think 720p is not quite enough on a 10" screen

Decent speed, but not looking for a super fast super expensive one

Maximum price NZ$400, prefer less

Open to cheaper brands that aren't well known if they review well, not really needing a Samsung

Suggestions appreciated :)