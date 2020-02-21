This phone was dropped and the screen cracked. It was quite usable for a couple of weeks then the display started to fail. The bad news is the touch sensitivity was degraded to the point where the screen was furiously responding to random phantom fingers. Eventually, the phone ended up at the lock screen but with airplane mode on! So I now have a phone that is asking for a PIN with 90% of the screen displaying gibberish and not responding to touch.

I have TeamViewer host installed so I'm confident I can access it if I can just get it past the lock screen and airplane mode turned off.

I've tried an OTG cable with a USB keyboard and USB mouse and neither worked. USB debugging is enabled.

How can I regain control of this beast?