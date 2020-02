Hi

I got my wife a G8 Plus about a month and half ago, she has mentioned over the last few days that she has been getting random restarts on it.

I found a few forums discussing the same problem

https://forums.lenovo.com/t5/Moto-G8-Plus/Random-Shudown-on-Moto-G8-Plus/td-p/4585357

https://www.reddit.com/r/MotoG/comments/e970w1/moto_g8_plus_random_restarts/

Before I go back to PB Tech about it, has anyone else had the issue with their one?

Thanks