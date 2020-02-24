Look pretty good on paper to this long term Xperia fan, maybe Sony have finally woken up. Whack naming convention though (yeah I know aligns with cameras).

Xperia Pro
https://www.sony.com/electronics/professional-smartphones/xperia-pro

Xperia 1 mk II
https://www.sony.com/electronics/cell-phones/xperia-1m2

Xperia 10 mk II
https://www.sony-asia.com/electronics/smartphones/xperia-10m2