15 posts

Geek


#268064 26-Feb-2020 12:18
Recently discovered Your Phone on my Windows 10 laptop and loaded Your Phone Companion on my S9+. Got 4 functions linked from my phone to my laptop; Notifications, Messages, Recent Photos (the label hasn't been updated from the initial 25 to the current 2000...lol) and Calls.

 

Missing was Phone Screen which makes apps. on the phone accessible on the laptop. Googling revealed that this function isn't (yet?} available for S9 or earlier phones. But then I found this https://www.lifehacker.com.au/2019/08/how-to-add-the-galaxy-note-10s-link-to-windows-app-to-older-samsung-phones/ I downloaded the APK and BINGO I now have Phone Screen on my laptop.

 

Hope this tip is useful.

542 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2427425 26-Feb-2020 12:52
Did you know Dex is now available on a PC 'Dex on PC' via a usb cable. No need for the dock anymore... it works mostly :)




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.

