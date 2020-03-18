Hi,
Looking for a new phone here. Android is a given. I've come from a long line of Nexus/Pixel phones (until Pixel 1). Then ended up with a Huawei P20
Here are my critieria:
- $1k tops
- No Samsungs
- Great Camera
- Good Perf
- Fast charge + USB C
- Vanilla Android or Android One would be my preference.
Pixel 4 seems out of budget and I heard bad things about battery life. Pixel 3A comes to mind.
Anything else I should be looking at in the alternative brands? Oneplus/Oppo, etc?
What do we think of LG Phones?
Thanks