Forums Android Recommend me a phone, please :-)


#268410 18-Mar-2020 06:20
Hi,

 

Looking for a new phone here. Android is a given. I've come from a long line of Nexus/Pixel phones (until Pixel 1). Then ended up with a Huawei P20

 

Here are my critieria:

 

- $1k tops
- No Samsungs
- Great Camera
- Good Perf
- Fast charge + USB C
- Vanilla Android or Android One would be my preference.

 

Pixel 4 seems out of budget and I heard bad things about battery life. Pixel 3A comes to mind.

 

Anything else I should be looking at in the alternative brands? Oneplus/Oppo, etc?

 

What do we think of LG Phones?

 

Thanks

  #2440465 18-Mar-2020 07:15
I've just finished looking for a similar phone as you but I wanted small and IP68.

 

Pixel 3 from Dick Smith. Don't bother getting the "AU/NZ" version as the bands are the same in all models outside the US. GST is included and it's well under 1000 bucks so no issues with customs etc.

 

I was about to pull the trigger but ended up with a Samsung S10e for $850 from Spark.




  #2440466 18-Mar-2020 07:18
Pixel 4a is forecast for release early to mid May, unless delayed by the virus. I'm holding on to my just barely working phone until then. Pixel 3 is meant to be ok, but more expensive and won't get updates for as long - but there should be custom ROMs for it for ages. If it's delayed I'll get a Moto 8 plus like my wife has - it's a solid handset, great battery life, good performance.

 

Xiaomi Mi-A2 on Android one is an option, but it's not the fastest around. Nokia 7.2 is similar to the Moto 8, an older chipset and slightly inferior camera when I compared it, but fine.

 

I got a Xiaomi 9T but sold it due to the AWFUL in-screen fingerprint unlock - it was so bad I was willing to lose $150 and go back to my old phone. The Xiaomi OS is ok, main problem I had with it was that the Android smart unlock that keeps the phone unlocked at home / work based on WiFi or bluetooth devices has been disabled, it only works with Xiaomi branded bluetooth devices.

 

There's not many really good plain Android phones around.

 
 
 
 


  #2440470 18-Mar-2020 07:27
I've had the LG G4 and currently the G7. They aren't well supported software wise, but they've been great phones. Honestly I had to look mine up to see which version it was!



  #2440477 18-Mar-2020 07:50
Thanks guys. Yeah Pixel 4a does sound tempting but not sure if I'll have this kind of patience...

 

Pixel 3A does come to mind buut no waterproofing is a bit of an issue in 2020, I think

  #2440480 18-Mar-2020 07:57
Pixel 4a is meant to have a nice, modern chipset / CPU that will make it 50% faster than the 3a. The 9T had the same or similar chipset and it was nice and quick. The Moto G8 plus isn't bad but is a little laggy. A couple of months isn't that long to wait if your current phone is working ok.

 

I've never had a waterproof phone, never had a problem with it.

  #2440481 18-Mar-2020 07:57
Interested to know why no Samsung?

 

the UI is now very light, and practically no bloatware. You can even switch the nav buttons around so they are proper Android.




