Hi,

Looking for a new phone here. Android is a given. I've come from a long line of Nexus/Pixel phones (until Pixel 1). Then ended up with a Huawei P20

Here are my critieria:

- $1k tops

- No Samsungs

- Great Camera

- Good Perf

- Fast charge + USB C

- Vanilla Android or Android One would be my preference.

Pixel 4 seems out of budget and I heard bad things about battery life. Pixel 3A comes to mind.

Anything else I should be looking at in the alternative brands? Oneplus/Oppo, etc?

What do we think of LG Phones?

Thanks