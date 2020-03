Since many of us are going to work from home, I need to use my mobile to call customers etc. But I want to hide my caller ID, as I don't want customers to call me a/h etc.

For Vodafone you just need to prefix #31# to a call

Anyone know of a way (tool) to add a shortcut to prefix this to a phone number ... especially when the number is a recent call?

I've got an old Galaxy S7, so on Android 8. No hurry to upgrade yet.

I don't need it permanent, only when I make calls for work.