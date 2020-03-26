I have an Alcatel 4024x running Android 6.
I have switched of data access as I do not use the phone for anything but calls and text.
I did not receive the CD message sent out last night.
Is this a problem with the phone or my settings?
My didn't either, not all phones can receive them
This is from a couple of years ago
And this is helpful as it may actually be turned off (if i am reading it right)
Short answer is your phone and/or Android ver is too old
Just like me then 🤪
Incorrect answer. My wife has a pretty modern LG v40+ (or is it a v30+) and it didn't get it.
Incorrect answer. My wife has a pretty modern LG v40+ (or is it a v30+) and it didn't get it.
What version Android?
I received the message but my wive didn’t but we both have newish apple iPhone XRs ? Both on same Spark plan. Strange.