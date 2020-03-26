Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not receiving CD messages on my phone


#268564 26-Mar-2020 10:29
I have an Alcatel 4024x running Android 6.

 

I have switched of data access as I do not use the phone for anything but calls and text.

 

I did not receive the CD message sent out last night.

 

Is this a problem with the phone or my settings?

  #2446913 26-Mar-2020 10:33
My didn't either, not all phones can receive them

 

 

 

This is from a couple of years ago

 

 

 

And this is helpful as it may actually be turned off (if i am reading it right)




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

  #2446914 26-Mar-2020 10:39
Short answer is your phone and/or Android ver is too old

 
 
 
 




#2446915 26-Mar-2020 10:42
DjShadow:

 

Short answer is your phone and/or Android ver is too old

 

 

 

 

Just like me then 🤪

  #2446918 26-Mar-2020 10:47
DjShadow:

 

Short answer is your phone and/or Android ver is too old

 

 

Incorrect answer. My wife has a pretty modern LG v40+ (or is it a v30+) and it didn't get it.

 

 



  #2446921 26-Mar-2020 10:57
networkn:

 

DjShadow:

 

Short answer is your phone and/or Android ver is too old

 

 

Incorrect answer. My wife has a pretty modern LG v40+ (or is it a v30+) and it didn't get it.

What version Android?

 

 

 

 

What version Android?

  #2446927 26-Mar-2020 11:06
I received the message but my wive didn’t but we both have newish apple iPhone XRs ?  Both on same Spark plan.  Strange.

