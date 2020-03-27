I thought why not divert our attention away from Covid-19 lockdown and go to a more happy place.

Another new flagship announcement in the form of the Huawei P40 Series

Although it's unlikely to be sold by NZ operators here but available again from PB perhaps?

Wink wink @NikT 😜

What do you all think about the phones, specifically the P40 Pro and Pro+?

It's looking to be another camera powerhouse again from early hands-on reviews from the usual suspects of tech youtubers

I thought it was interesting to see Huawei choosing not to have outrageous amount of RAM configuration on the phones this year like other flagships such as Sammy, and sticking to only 8GB and the screen only supporting 90Hz refresh rate, rather than 120Hz.