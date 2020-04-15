Must admit, I only appreciated from afar the OnePlus series, but little things like the lack of wireless charging and waterproofing have kept me away.

While the 8 looks like a bit of small iteration from the 7, the 8 Pro looks pretty cool. While it makes sense that they are segmenting the two with the usual different screen, cameras, battery, it seems a bit weird that only the Pro has wireless charging, faster RAM speed, and IP68 rating.

Looking forward to a review of the Pro cameras.