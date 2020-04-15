Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro announcement and owners thread


685 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#269924 15-Apr-2020 09:27
Send private message

Looks interesting (the 8 Pro more so than the 8) from the announcements and hands-on impressions:

 

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15717/oneplus-announces-oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-stepup-2020-flagships 

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oneplus_8_and_8_pro_unveiled_with_48mp_cameras_s865_chip_and_5g_pro_gets_120hz_screen-news-42646.php 

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oneplus_8_hands_on-review-2097.php 

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oneplus_8_pro_hands_on-review-2098.php 

 

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/04/oneplus-8-pro-review-the-best-flagship-of-2020-even-if-it-is-more-expensive/ 

 

Also, the Warp charge dock looks pretty neat, capable of wirelessly charging at 30w:

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/hands_on_oneplus_warp_charge_wireless_dock-news-42643.php 

 

Quick comparison of the specs here from Anandtech:

 

685 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461645 15-Apr-2020 09:37
Send private message

Must admit, I only appreciated from afar the OnePlus series, but little things like the lack of wireless charging and waterproofing have kept me away.

 

While the 8 looks like a bit of small iteration from the 7, the 8 Pro looks pretty cool. While it makes sense that they are segmenting the two with the usual different screen, cameras, battery, it seems a bit weird that only the Pro has wireless charging, faster RAM speed, and IP68 rating.

 

Looking forward to a review of the Pro cameras.

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2461652 15-Apr-2020 09:53
Send private message

Was tempted to start a thread but you beat me to it LOL

 

I am surprised it wasn't started earlier.

 

Been binge watching the reviews, early hands on/impressions videos from the various tech youtubers and general consensus on the cameras appear to be positive.

 

Excited to finally see wireless charging and IP rating on 8 Pro with much improved camera quality the icing on the cake.

 

Dilemma is now S20 Ultra or 8 Pro and what price point is it going to launch in NZ?

 

My guess would be at least $1700 buckaroos for the 8GB/128GB combo

 
 
 
 




685 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461691 15-Apr-2020 10:38
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

Was tempted to start a thread but you beat me to it LOL

 

I am surprised it wasn't started earlier.

 

Been binge watching the reviews, early hands on/impressions videos from the various tech youtubers and general consensus on the cameras appear to be positive.

 

Excited to finally see wireless charging and IP rating on 8 Pro with much improved camera quality the icing on the cake.

 

Dilemma is now S20 Ultra or 8 Pro and what price point is it going to launch in NZ?

 

My guess would be at least $1700 buckaroos for the 8GB/128GB combo

 

 

Haha, I was honestly surprised no-one had; I looked a few times through gz/Android, sure that I had missed it...

 

I would certainly expect it to be no more than the s20+, but I guess a we will have to see what shape our dollar is in when it is expected to launch in a couple of weeks. Hopefully NikT will pop by to provide some NZ details. Then again, we might see some price erosion to get people spending money again, so maybe the Ultra will take a bit of a hit.

 

If you are buying with mobile gaming in mind, I would give the S20 a miss outright, but it will be interesting to how the cameras fares against the S20 series, since Samsung has been steadily releasing updates to improve camera performance.

