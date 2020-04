Hello :)

I'm now running Android 9 (upgraded from Android 8) and while it's nice, there are a few niggly things I can't figure out how to change.

For the moment:

* How do move the clock from the top left to the top right?

* Is there a way (if I pull the screen down) to make it not display the name of the app in a massive font?

* Can I install the version of the radio I had previously (3.0.30)? The new one is really crap-looking.

Thanks in advance :)