https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/everis-10-inch-android-8.1-tablet-e0111/R2435031.html

I bought one of these for one of my boys so he can do school work from home. It's all working well, but I'll be damned if I can't find a screen protector for one of these things anywhere online. The Warehouse doesn't appear to sell them, and I can't find one for his specific model on Trademe. Anyone able to point me in the right direction (or suggest something suitable), please? :)