Mid-range recommendation? Max budget $600 unlocked handset only


Wannabe Geek


#270153 25-Apr-2020 17:28
Just recently discovered my M6 Note does not have the ability to transfer apps to an SD card (stupid Flyme software). I can't uninstall anymore apps that what is currently there as I need them (I can’t function as a human otherwise, no really). Only have 1 game for ffs! Biggest user of space is my Spotify cause I do like to download so I can listen to my playlists anywhere, but even that is only just over 5GB. Have done cache cleaning etc but it really is just the App storage. Anyways now looking to replace it but I am on a bit of a tight budget – what would you recommend based on the following:

 

     

  1. Can reuse existing SD Card 32GB Sans Micro
  2. Unlocked – don’t need plan, use Skinny prepay just fine
  3. Decent speed and internal storage WITH ability to transfer at least some Apps on to SD!
  4. Decent battery – 12hrs between charges? (depending on usage)
  5. OS that wont be obsolete within a year and can still get updates
  6. Good Bluetooth capability (use this quite a bit)
  7. Front and back cameras
  8. Average size, average weight
  9. Warranty support within in NZ

 

Cheers in advance 😊

1073 posts

Uber Geek


  #2471227 25-Apr-2020 17:36
this is a very good (budget) phone
https://www.mi-store.co.nz/product/MZB7944EU/Mi-A3-64GB-Dual-SIM-Smartphone

edit: NZ Mi store has sold out online (only available for pickup)
PBTech have in stock for delivery
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMIX033000/Xiaomi-Mi-A3-64GB-Dual-SIM-Smartphone---Not-just-B

982 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2471235 25-Apr-2020 17:53
Quite happy with my Moto G7 plus. Battery life is not as good as my old Oppo AX5 but it lasts the day and the fast charger is super fast.

When I bought it a couple of months ago it was well within your price range and had a silicone case with it (not advertised)

Works fine on Skinny prepay. It came with Android 9 but has updated itself to 10 which seems like a good sign. Camera is OK but not as good as my aged DSLR :)

 
 
 
 


55 posts

Master Geek


  #2471247 25-Apr-2020 18:36
I've got a Xiaomi Mi 9T 128gb and it goes swimmingly well. It's not the purest form of android compared to say a Pixel, but I removed all the stuff I didn't want with an ADB desktop tool. Chucked on GCAM for astrophotography.

 

Decent camera, plenty of space, okay updates, great battery etc. 

 

Must be pretty popular though, since they've sold out in many places. If you wrote this a week ago, you could have bid on a brand new 64gb Mi 9T I sold for $460 on Trade Me. 

830 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2471249 25-Apr-2020 18:42
Nokia 7.2. $549 from Spark - you could probably find it cheaper elsewhere.

