I've got a Xiaomi Mi 9T 128gb and it goes swimmingly well. It's not the purest form of android compared to say a Pixel, but I removed all the stuff I didn't want with an ADB desktop tool. Chucked on GCAM for astrophotography.

Decent camera, plenty of space, okay updates, great battery etc.

Must be pretty popular though, since they've sold out in many places. If you wrote this a week ago, you could have bid on a brand new 64gb Mi 9T I sold for $460 on Trade Me.