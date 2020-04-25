Just recently discovered my M6 Note does not have the ability to transfer apps to an SD card (stupid Flyme software). I can't uninstall anymore apps that what is currently there as I need them (I can’t function as a human otherwise, no really). Only have 1 game for ffs! Biggest user of space is my Spotify cause I do like to download so I can listen to my playlists anywhere, but even that is only just over 5GB. Have done cache cleaning etc but it really is just the App storage. Anyways now looking to replace it but I am on a bit of a tight budget – what would you recommend based on the following:
- Can reuse existing SD Card 32GB Sans Micro
- Unlocked – don’t need plan, use Skinny prepay just fine
- Decent speed and internal storage WITH ability to transfer at least some Apps on to SD!
- Decent battery – 12hrs between charges? (depending on usage)
- OS that wont be obsolete within a year and can still get updates
- Good Bluetooth capability (use this quite a bit)
- Front and back cameras
- Average size, average weight
- Warranty support within in NZ
Cheers in advance 😊