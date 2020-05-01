Looking into getting new phone soon, and as per title wondering if I should fork out a bit more to have a 5g phone. I'm someone who wants to keep a phone for as long as I can still use it, so not into buying the newest model every year.

With 5g up and coming, I have to keep this in mind while looking at buying long term. As it stands now I think vodafone is the only provider for 5g currently? I'm with 2 degrees and didn't really want to change my phone number or buy some expensive over $1000 phone or anything. But those seem to be the only options at the moment, and once 5g becomes the norm I don't want to have a phone that isn't able to access it, you know?

What options or recommendations do you think?