#270266 1-May-2020 13:29
Looking into getting  new phone soon, and as per title wondering if I should fork out a bit more to have a 5g phone. I'm someone who wants to keep a phone for as long as I can still use it, so not into buying the newest model every year.

 

With 5g up and coming, I have to keep this in mind while looking at buying long term. As it stands now I think vodafone is the only provider for 5g currently? I'm with 2 degrees and didn't really want to change my phone number or buy some expensive over $1000 phone or anything. But those seem to be the only options at the moment, and once 5g becomes the norm I don't want to have a phone that isn't able to access it, you know?

 

What options or recommendations do you think?

  #2474687 1-May-2020 13:31
Don't pay more for a phone just for the 5G. It will still be many years - much like when 4G was launched - before 5G is available in most parts of the country.

  #2474688 1-May-2020 13:31
Short answer: No.

 

Longer answer: No sir.

 

Its not ready for prime time yet. If you are going to be spending $1500 on a phone, you might as well get one that has 5g if its all the same, but its far from a selling point, so don't go out of your way for it. There are still too many unanswered questions about how it is going to be implemented (mmWave in particular) and to what scale. The first gen. modems are also early tech, so real hot and quite thirsty.

 
 
 
 


  #2474734 1-May-2020 13:50
doubtfire:[snip]I'm with 2 degrees and didn't really want to change my phone number

 

Numbers are portable between providers now, so you can keep it if you move. Before moving though, do some research on the intended provider to make sure you are going to get what you want/need.

  #2474736 1-May-2020 14:03
@doubtfire You have not had to change your mobile number since 2007 when MNP was introduced and 4G is plenty fast enough

 

Edit: Also note 2d is the only carrier to support Wi-Fi calling in NZ

  #2474742 1-May-2020 14:15
Do not let 5G let you primary bargaining choice.

 

E.G. The new s20 Ultra is plagued with problems, and aside from the camera, 5G is not a worthy reason to fork out ANY extra cash.

 

If the choice is a nice phone, and a nice phone with 5G for 100 extra, go for the nice cheaper phone.

 

 

 

Camera quality would be a much more relevant deciding factor, or even video quality. (Looking at you Pixel phones..)

  #2474756 1-May-2020 14:29
What exists now should really be called 4.25G - not worth it. And there are more band issues with 5g than 4g so you dont want to end up like some people who have 4g phones but lack the right bands to see it in many areas.

 

I would get a good enough to see you thru a few years phone now and then buy again when you find you need either a newer phone to get updates or the speeds that 5g will hopefully be offering at the time.




Richard rich.ms

  #2474759 1-May-2020 14:37
Also 5g causes flouride in water, and the Aliens on the moon to control our minds via contrails.

 

 




  #2474814 1-May-2020 15:03
davidcole:

 

Also 5g causes flouride in water, and the Aliens on the moon to control our minds via contrails.

 

 

 

 

Thought 5G was causing covid-19...

 

But apparently drinking bleach fixes that.😖




