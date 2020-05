I have a Spark mobile (for work) and a Vodafone (personal) mobile. Is it possible to have Whatsapp from both accounts on the one phone? I'm trying to get it so I can view my work Whatsapp on my personal phone.

I did try the Dual Messenger thing from Samsung on my personal phone, but found that de-registered Whatsapp on the work phone - which isn't what I want, I would still like Whatsapp on the work phone for when I'm using it. Or is this totally impossible?