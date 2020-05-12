Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 range (Mi 10 5g also)


3589 posts

Uber Geek


#270497 12-May-2020 15:09
So this has been out 6 months now and I hadnt seen any write ups on here, so thought Id just mention the basics. The Mi 9s (international version of 9 pro) was released late last month and is basically a cheaper version of below, the screen being where the 9s fails with 450 nits in sunlight. The Note 10 Pro gets 8GB Ram and twice the storage, but for $250 more.

This phone imo is incredible value for $750 vs the normal price of $1400 for the base Galaxy S20 which imo is lesser a phone, it does however have a better version of the Sony wide angle sensor, but the S20 misses out on battery life and the macro lens. I like both phones so will post comparison at end.

Amoled HDR10 6.5" (600 nits peak, plenty for sunlight)
Qualcomm 730g 8nm chipset
6GB Ram (8GB on pro)
5 camera sensors (it uses multiple brand sensors)
108 MP (7P lens), f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom
20 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.8", 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0", 1.75µm
32MP Selfie
2160p and 960fps slow mo at 720p
Under Screen fingerprint sensor (gets really good praise for its speed and distance from bezel)
5260 mAh battery

Speaking of the battery, GSMarena endurance gives the galaxy s20 71h with this Mi Note 10 getting 95h, admittedly the bigger s20s get better scores but still note this level. Which I put down to having a low energy processor which has half the antutu performance (but day to day use Ive not seen issue in processors half its speed), and the huge battery. 

Both GSMarena and Kimovil and Kimovil users (9.3/10) have given the device great reviews. Links below for hardware specifics etc

https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_mi_note_10-9936.php

https://www.kimovil.com/en/where-to-buy-xiaomi-mi-note-10

 

Mi note 10 vs S20

https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?idPhone1=9936&idPhone2=10081

3589 posts

Uber Geek


  #2482014 12-May-2020 15:17
I was going to write up something seperate, but they use similar specs outside the Chipset.

The Mi 10 5g is about $1300 NZ, pretty impressive price vs the $2200 galaxy which uses a very similar setup.

So instead of the lower powered battery saving processor in the Note 10, the Mi 10 5g outside being 5g uses the Qualcomm SD865 chipset, 8GB ram in base model, with 10GB and 12GB variants available. 

https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_mi_10_5g-10082.php

 

 

9559 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2482058 12-May-2020 16:34
if you look at the comparison you can see where they saved $$ to make it that price

 

CPU (by proxy 5G), Screen (both dimensions and refresh rate), Memory speed, GPU.

 

its a nice "mid range" phone but the s20, even the basic one is still in that premium phone catogory

