Best mid range phones (~500)?


#270531 13-May-2020 21:02
My pick is the Mi K20 Pro/Redmi 9t, I know its a year old, but its specs are current gen so I feel its worthy. The 9t Pro at $800 is an even more amazing package with the sd855 platform. but for $1000 Id be going the Mi10 Pro with its SD865 and higher quality 108Mp camera setup. 

For $480~ you get a lot of bang for buck with the amoled and qualcomm 730 chipset, not to mention 6GB ram and a handy camera (not quite the 108Mp beast on the Mi 10x range, but good enough).

i feel the a51 is good but it just lacks the power of the Xiaomi.

What is your favorite mid ranger?

  #2483165 13-May-2020 21:13
Where's Peter reader when you need him? Calling @PeterReader.

  #2483167 13-May-2020 21:15
Moto G8 Plus is a clear winner in this area for me. It's powerful enough, reliable, plain Android. I usually keep phones for a long time, but wouldn't mind something a bit more powerful if it comes along - something compact but powerful like the new Apple 2020 SE.

 

I had and sold the Xiaomi 9T for a variety of reasons, described here, and would recommend against it for most people.

