Evening,

Still using my trusty Samsung Galaxy A3 for now, tonight Whatsapp updated automatically. The update seems to show the whole message now, instead of one line. Great, I thought, that's a bit of a step forward, although the previous one-line preview was fine. Anyway, now it crashes every time I open it. Restart the phone, same thing.

I can't find a way to roll back to most recent update, and Google doesn't reveal anyone else having a similar issue (anyone here getting it?)

Interestingly, on my Spark phone (also running Android) it updated as well, but doesn't have the same issue.



Is there any way to roll back this update? I know I'll be moving to my new phone eventually, but I need to at least get in and backup my messages etc before migrating to the new one.