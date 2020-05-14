Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidWhatsapp crashing after update


5080 posts

Uber Geek


#270559 14-May-2020 22:13
Send private message quote this post

Evening,

 

Still using my trusty Samsung Galaxy A3 for now, tonight Whatsapp updated automatically. The update seems to show the whole message now, instead of one line. Great, I thought, that's a bit of a step forward, although the previous one-line preview was fine. Anyway, now it crashes every time I open it. Restart the phone, same thing.

 

I can't find a way to roll back to most recent update, and Google doesn't reveal anyone else having a similar issue (anyone here getting it?)

 

Interestingly, on my Spark phone (also running Android) it updated as well, but doesn't have the same issue.

Is there any way to roll back this update? I know I'll be moving to my new phone eventually, but I need to at least get in and backup my messages etc before migrating to the new one.

Create new topic
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2484087 14-May-2020 22:28
Send private message quote this post

Have you uninstalled the App and downloaded it again?

 

Edit: I bet both phones are running different Android versions so not comparing Apples with Apples

1504 posts

Uber Geek


  #2484088 14-May-2020 22:29
Send private message quote this post

Have you tried clearing the cache for the App and App data? make sure to make a backup of your chats first.

 
 
 
 




5080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2484098 14-May-2020 22:37
Send private message quote this post

I would backup and uninstall if I could get into it (both great suggestions by the way) but I can't even get it to not crash so I can get into the options and back everything up :(

 

I think you have a point on the version there John, I suspect the Spark run is running Android 9, while the Samsung is still on 8.



5080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2484143 14-May-2020 22:55
Send private message quote this post

Okay, I tried Whatsapp Business and that seems to work, so I might just use that for the moment; at least I can backup my media until I move to my new phone.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.