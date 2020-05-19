Hi all. I have a Galaxy S10e (SM-G970U) Great phone, probably the best phone I've had.

For some reason I'm not getting the automatic Android 10 update that the rest of my family got on their phones over the last few weeks (S9+ and S20 Ultra).

I bought mine online and it was likely parallel imported so I suspect that might be the issue. When I check for updated I just get the 'Your software is up to date' message.

Does anyone know of a way to force it to update to Android 10, or will I have to install it manually?

Thanks