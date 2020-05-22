Hey there :) I've done some searching and trying things, but can't seem to find a solution. I'd love your help!

I have a Samsung J7 Pro (SM-J730G) with a dead screen, and I'm wanting to get all the photos/videos from it as well as contacts too. If it was my phone I would have had it all backed up to the cloud, but it's a friends phone who may be learning a hard lesson....

Anyway, it works fine (it's on loud, so I can hear it receiving notifications etc), I just can't see anything because the screen's dead. USB debugging wasn't turned on which removes most options. I've tried:

- connecting to PC via USB (just charges phone and doesn't give file access)

- downloading Samsung Smart Switch, but it requires the phone to be "unlocked" before it will give access. As the screens dead, there's no way to unlock it

- a couple android data recovery tools, most of which require usb debugging to already be enabled

- looking for usb to HDMI cable to mirror the screen, but the J7 doesn't allow for HDMI output over the usb (or so I'm told)

Does anyone have any other ideas? Thanks for your time <3