#271745 25-May-2020 17:05
Nokia 9.3 Pureview.

Glorious phone on specs. Seems to have been well received. But will NZ get it??

Release date TBD

6.7" P-OLed 1440 x 2880 pixels 120hz Display (sounds good)
SD 865 Chipset, Adreno 650, again sounds good
6 or 8 GB Ram (6 is the base now and 8 is plenty, 12 is just not necessary imo)
108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, again sounds great, another 1/133" sensor to compete with the best
Will Zeiss optics live up to being the 2nd best behind Leica lenses, for Nokia finally?
5000mah battery, much needed if you going to use 5g which is even more of a drainer than 4g. I have a setting on my phone which switches every connection off except wifi at home and base communications. I think this might be the go for 5g phones. But until we really have a network up and running without glitches, I think sticking to 4g is the go. Who needs 5g Speeds while not at home really? NEEDS not wants. Dont blame the phones blame the network imo for most glitches. We still in 5g infancy.

Im trusting the camera at those specs, 8k Im not falling for, I think its going to use the Samsung Bright S5KHM1 which is a 6k sensor (does do 8k upscaling).

Question is when is release date likely? September?

Pricing.........

If only it was running Windows, sigh. Never mind. Have never owned a Nokia that has let me down. The 6020 lasted near 10 years before I decided to buy a Lumia smartphone, which was great, until Windows dumped Lumia. Now we are stuck with Android. Never mind, the experience on Android one is what you make of it.

Will definitely be the best Nokia to date if it lives up to all this.

  #2491233 25-May-2020 18:19
IP rating?




