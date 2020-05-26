With media reports and various reviews having been around for a while now on this upcoming device to be released in NZ on or around June 13th, I am interested to hear others opinions on this flagship challenger to some of the more mainstream handsets out there from the likes of Samsung, Oneplus, Huawei, etc.

The spec sheet is quite comparable to other top tier flagships that have been released such as the S20/Ultra, and the Oneplus 8 Pro, and even with the lack of wireless charging, it seems to be a real contender in the field and one that I am giving some serious consideration to. I have found the camera reviews of the S20 Ultra to be a little disappointing. That coupled with the underperforming Exynos version being the only official version available in NZ has all but written off this as a potential device for me to consider. The screen problems that seem to be causing a stir for the Oneplus 8 Pro are a concern for me. I had a similar "green screen" issue with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and do not wish to have those issues in another expensive phone. With the phone now being available in other markets since early March, there doesn't seem to be any major negatives about the phone, although I am open to other opinions on the device.

