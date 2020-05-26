Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidOppo Find X 2 announcement and owners thread.


27 posts

Geek


#271777 26-May-2020 18:48
Send private message quote this post

With media reports and various reviews having been around for a while now on this upcoming device to be released in NZ on or around June 13th, I am interested to hear others opinions on this flagship challenger to some of the more mainstream handsets out there from the likes of Samsung, Oneplus, Huawei, etc.

 

The spec sheet is quite comparable to other top tier flagships that have been released such as the S20/Ultra, and the Oneplus 8 Pro, and even with the lack of wireless charging, it seems to be a real contender in the field and one that I am giving some serious consideration to.  I have found the camera reviews of the S20 Ultra to be a little disappointing. That coupled with the underperforming Exynos version being the only official version available in NZ has all but written off this as a potential device for me to consider.  The screen problems that seem to be causing a stir for the Oneplus 8 Pro are a concern for me.  I had a similar "green screen" issue with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and do not wish to have those issues in another expensive phone.  With the phone now being available in other markets since early March, there doesn't seem to be any major negatives about the phone, although I am open to other opinions on the device.

 

https://www.oppo.com/nz/smartphone-find-x2-pro/

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oppo_find_x2_pro-review-2085.php

 

     

  • Body: 165.2x74.4x8.8mm, 217g (Ceramic), 165.2x74.4x9.5mm, 200g (Vegan leather); IP68 rating.
  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED, 1440x3168px resolution, 19.8:9 (2.2:1) aspect ratio, 513ppi; 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, HDR10+ support.
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 865 (7nm+): Octa-core CPU (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585); Adreno 650 GPU.
  • Memory: 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB built-in UFS 3.0 storage, no microSD slot.
  • OS/Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.1.
  • Rear camera: Wide (main): 48MP, 1/1.43" sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, 25mm equiv. focal length, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS. Telephoto: 13MP, 1/3.4", 0.8µm, 129mm periscope lens, f/3.0, PDAF, OIS. Ultra wide angle: 48MP, 1/2.0", 0.8µm, 17mm, f/2.2, PDAF. 1080p/30fps video support.
  • Front camera: 32MP, f/2.4, 26mm (our estimate), 0.7µm, fixed focus. 1080p/30fps video support.
  • Battery: 4,260mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.
  • Misc: Optical under-display fingerprint reader; NFC; Stereo loudspeakers.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
3576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2492126 26-May-2020 19:34
Send private message quote this post

You should assume that OPPO and OnePlus will have similar issues. They have the same parent company and share supply chains.

2338 posts

Uber Geek


  #2492133 26-May-2020 19:38
Send private message quote this post

That vegan leather finish is epic. Very tempted, especially given the camera issues on my OnePlus 8 Pro.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.