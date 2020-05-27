... way too much.

Its a Huawei Y5 2019, fully up to date, hardly any "3rd party" apps (Only uses it as a phone and for Facebook).

Recently, its taken to listening to her conversations - ALL conversations, not just phone calls.

She was recently talking to one of our kids about the Maori language, and said a couple of words in Maori... her phone then proceeded to display adverts on FB and web pages, related to Maori topics from then on.

Then yesterday she was at work and they discussed a particular product being made available in store - and guess what.... when she got home adverts for that product started appearing as adverts....

Then last night she was talking to me about some renovations and watched a quick video about some plastering, and now shes getting adverts about home reno etc.

I ran a security scan (Lookout) and thats not found any issues.

I know how Google Ads work but have never come across them changing from "listening" to someones conversations.

ANy ideas whats triggered this constant spying ? :)