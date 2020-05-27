For me this was a question about which company I trust more. The answer was Google. Video calls are excellent with the wide camera and auto follow while talking around the room.
Echo Show provides just a little more functionality in many ways including Firefox browser. Selection of video services is not great for both. Neither device does Netflix. Hub has native YouTube very nice. Neither screen is HD. I don't really notice it. Nest Hub Max sound quality is good from medium volume upwards. I have not heard Echo Show.
Imo if you are into music and listen at a variety of volumes, then forget the screen and consider a Google or Amazon device that focuses on music and sound quality. Sonos or similar.