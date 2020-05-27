Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Google Nest Max or Amazon Alexa?


#271816 27-May-2020 20:21
Thinking of getting one of the above.

 

Any advice as to which is best please.

 

Not looking at home automation yet, just for Spotify etc.

  #2493175 27-May-2020 21:19
For me this was a question about which company I trust more. The answer was Google. Video calls are excellent with the wide camera and auto follow while talking around the room.

Echo Show provides just a little more functionality in many ways including Firefox browser. Selection of video services is not great for both. Neither device does Netflix. Hub has native YouTube very nice. Neither screen is HD. I don't really notice it. Nest Hub Max sound quality is good from medium volume upwards. I have not heard Echo Show.

Imo if you are into music and listen at a variety of volumes, then forget the screen and consider a Google or Amazon device that focuses on music and sound quality. Sonos or similar.

  #2493179 27-May-2020 21:33
One or two places have the JBL View on limited offer for $299:

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/audio/home-audio/stereos/micro-sound-systems/jbl-link-view-voice-activated-speaker-with-smart-display-black/prod180895.html

I've seen these in the Spark store. It has a more 'design' feel compared to Alexa and Hub. Has HD. Using the same O/S as Hub? At this price I might have bought JBL if the sound is as good or better.

