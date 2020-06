Hi guys starting a new forum since the old one is locked and I am looking at getting this phone soon. I am trying to get some feedback from current Mate 20 pro users if they are still happy with their device, has it been updated to Android 10, security updates, etc and any potential issues?

Would be great to get some feedback to help make my decision. Never used a Huawei phone and possibly the last of the phones with GMS.

Keen to hear thoughts.

Cheers

Sid