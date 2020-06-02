My old Vodafone V8 gave up the ghost just one week into lockdown and I replaced it with an Oppo A5 2020 from The Warehouse.

I had my old phone set up to automatically go silent while I'm at work and then switch the sound back on when I left work. To do this I used an app called AutomateIt and set up a rule to say when I enter a proximity region of 100m of my office then go silent, and when I leave then turn the sound back on.

This used to work just fine on my old phone but I'm having problems with it on my new phone. It seems that the rule is being triggered on and off every 5 minutes or so, meaning that the phone doesn't stay silent all the time.

I've read elsewhere that the Oppo phones are quite aggressive with their power saving and will stop background processes from running. I've gone into Android's settings for the AutomateIt app and in the "Power Saver" section selected the "Allow Background Running" option (the other options in this section were "Disable Background Running" and "Smart Restriction of Background Running (Recommended)"). I also have "Location Service" turned on and Locating Mode set to "High accuracy".

When the above changes didn't fix the problem I tried using the IFTTT app and set up a similar rule to what I had in AutomateIt. IFTTT posts notifications when a rule is activated and I can see it running the Arrive At Work and Leave Work rules several times an hour. I made the same power saving setting change to IFTTT but that didn't help.

My current theory is that maybe the phone is turning the GPS on and off by itself to save power and the apps are seeing this as me moving around.

Does anyone have any ideas on how I can fix this? The phone is running ColorOS V6.0.1 and Android 9.