I have a Oneplus 6 and my wife has a P30 Pro.

The camera on the P30 Pro is as good as it's cracked up to be, the picture quality is top notch. The software is annoying but functional. OnePlus has much better software but the camera tech isn't Huawei quality.

If you want a very clean Android experience, great software support and high refresh rate go for the OnePlus.

If you want a great camera, brilliant battery life, IP68 and wireless charging go Huawei.

They are both great phones.