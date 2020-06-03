I have been teaching myself Android development part time for the last few weeks, mainly from on-line video courses. I have discovered a gulf between the introductory hello world apps and the real world app I want to develop.

My relevant background is in systems, C/C++, assisting with Swift development, Perl, that sort of thing. I purposely never learnt Java.

So I'm looking at coming up to speed with Android Studio and Kotlin. I'm fine with the new language, but I am finding the whole Android framework daunting. Particularly the seemingly large number of function calls and parameters seem overwhelming. I can follow what they do, but I have no idea how I am supposed to know that a particular call is required in the first place. I think I need a better overview - some decent documentation or a real person that explains more in depth. Kind of like Stevens does in UNIX network programming, or Horowitz and Hill do in The Art of Electronics.

Has anyone taken a course (I'm in Christchurch) and had good experience, or have any other suggestions?

...super.iAmNotHavingAGreatTime.FiguringOut(what, i, am).doingHere!!.eek!