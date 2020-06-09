My wife's Nokia 7 plus is not getting notified when receiving txt emails etc.
I have cleared the cache on the offending apps still no joy, would a restore fix it ?
Would you not be better of checking sound settings?
Have you checked the notification settings for the specific app? This includes not only if notifications are shown but what sounds to use.
