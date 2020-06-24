Hi, longtime apple user here so forgive my n00bness. I grabbed two nest minis to control smart devices at home, all is well but to fully integrate it was simpler to switch to google calendar even on my iPhone.

So basic question I am really struggling with is how on earth do I get all Facebook events to sync with the cal>? I went online logged into my google account on a PC, imported the cal from FB and the events showed but now I have clicked attending new events on FB they dont show.

iOS calendar is one click and all future events are linked, its really starting to grind my gears.

Thanks