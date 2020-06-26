Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272487 26-Jun-2020 20:07
I have Excel on a couple of Android devices. I installed it a couple of years ago. It is the free version that doesn't have all the functions enabled but you can do the basics including creating new documents and editing, which is all I need.

When I went to install Excel on a Galaxy Tab S6 I am asked to buy a MS 365 subscription before I can use any functions other than being in read only mode. You cannot create or edit.

I thought perhaps Microsoft brought in the pay for all features in an update, but it appears to be linked to the tablet as I side loaded the version from one of the other devices and I was still asked to buy a subscription.

Does anyone have any idea why this might be happening?

It is borderline for the amount of use I have for Excel on the tablet to pay $120 per year for a 365 subscription. I know there are other options but I suspect they don't integrate nicely with One Drive.

One option if needed is to piggy back on my wifes 365 subscription and upgrade to make it a family subscription. If I did this, can I still access my own One Drive account or is everything linked to the One Drive acoount of the main 365 subscription?

Thanks for any help.




  #2513262 26-Jun-2020 20:54
It's only free for devices up to a certain display size, 9 inches or something like that.

Stu

  #2513265 26-Jun-2020 21:09
The Microsoft 365 Family subscription includes licensing for up to 6 people, and each person has their own One Drive allocation (of 1TB each).

 

 

 

The Microsoft 365 Family subscription includes licensing for up to 6 people, and each person has their own One Drive allocation (of 1TB each).




