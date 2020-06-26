When I went to install Excel on a Galaxy Tab S6 I am asked to buy a MS 365 subscription before I can use any functions other than being in read only mode. You cannot create or edit.
I thought perhaps Microsoft brought in the pay for all features in an update, but it appears to be linked to the tablet as I side loaded the version from one of the other devices and I was still asked to buy a subscription.
Does anyone have any idea why this might be happening?
It is borderline for the amount of use I have for Excel on the tablet to pay $120 per year for a 365 subscription. I know there are other options but I suspect they don't integrate nicely with One Drive.
One option if needed is to piggy back on my wifes 365 subscription and upgrade to make it a family subscription. If I did this, can I still access my own One Drive account or is everything linked to the One Drive acoount of the main 365 subscription?
Thanks for any help.