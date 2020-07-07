Hi All,

Just after thoughts/experiences on how you manage your work/personal mobile devices in terms of accounts you use etc.

I've recently been provided with a 'new' work phone - a Samsung S9+; I already have a Note 8 as a personal phone so didn't actually need a phone, but due to company policy on keeping my personal number should I leave the company (in the event I wanted to use my personal number as my work number) I opted for a new phone/different number.

Just want to know what the best practise is for managing these two devices?? Is it a good idea to use my own personal accounts on the work phone? Why/why not? Or should I set up an entirely new/separate account for the work phone? I do want to try and keep them separate if I can for obvious reasons - but if there are no issues in using the same account on multiple devices then I might go for the easier option.. I've already had to use my google account to use the play store..

Am I overthinking things?

Thanks all.