ForumsAndroidWork/Personal phone - one account for multiple devices?


Hi All, 

 

Just after thoughts/experiences on how you manage your work/personal mobile devices in terms of accounts you use etc.

 

I've recently been provided with a 'new' work phone - a Samsung S9+; I already have a Note 8 as a personal phone so didn't actually need a phone, but due to company policy on keeping my personal number should I leave the company (in the event I wanted to use my personal number as my work number) I opted for a new phone/different number.

 

Just want to know what the best practise is for managing these two devices?? Is it a good idea to use my own personal accounts on the work phone? Why/why not? Or should I set up an entirely new/separate account for the work phone? I do want to try and keep them separate if I can for obvious reasons - but if there are no issues in using the same account on multiple devices then I might go for the easier option.. I've already had to use my google account to use the play store..

 

Am I overthinking things?

 

Thanks all.

The "cleanest" way would be to keep the work/personal segregated by device, but then you are effectively carrying around two devices during the work day, and potentially after hours if you are on-call. I didn't mind it when I had to do it, but YMMV.

 

Really though, it comes down to your work mobile usage policy first, then secondly, how comfortable you are using personal accounts on a device that may be admin'ed under a device management policy; this means things like monitoring usage, accessing files on the device, restricting app downloads, and even the ability to remote wipe it.

 

One way could be to make use of the Secure Folder app (if its not locked down) on your work-phone to keep personal apps separate if you don't routinely need calls/texts, but then you are using company data.

 

I have the opposite setup, where my personal S20 has dual SIMs (personal and work), but defaults to the personal for calls/text/data. I can receive calls and texts to my work number, but apps used for work (email, cloud storage etc) are all using my personal data. Its not a problem for me, as I don't have overlap between apps and they use bugger all data, but could be a problem for some. I don't really need to make work calls/texts often, but when I do, I can explicitly choose the SIM to use in the respective apps.

i just buy dual sim phone, put both sim cards in it,

 

 

 

use samsung email for work email

 

use gmail for personal email

 

parking app with work account details,

 

 

 

all other sign in's are my own, don't install any device policy,

 

 

 

hand the work handset back to office and say you wont be using it.

 

 

 

 




Voice gives context

 
 
 
 


"but due to company policy on keeping my personal number should I leave the company"

 

?
Your personal number belongs to you. The company cannot take it off you if you leave (is that what you were saying?)
Any company silly enough to let staff use personal ph numbers for company use deserves all it gets .

 


I have 2 phones, my personal ph, and my company ph. It means I carry 2 phones around in work hours , thats no big deal.
I did give a few of my most important clients my personal ph no (they wanted it) , but now they keep ringing my personal ph rather than the company ph , they should be ringing the company ph.
I try to keep my personal ph separate from work as much as possible.

 

To be fair, if supplied a company ph, there is no real reason you also need to carry a personal ph around with you. Thats a choice you make .
The big advantage of a Company ph, is they replace it if/when you drop/loose it .

I bought my own dual sim phone and stored away my company provided handset as a spare, we have no company device admin policies which makes it easy, I use work sim for data, make outgoing calls/txts on company sim, receive incoming calls/texts on both sims, top up personal sim once in a blue moon, I believe this is the best of both worlds, personal phone with majority of monthly cost picked up by employer.... carrying two phones around is just the biggest pita

