Released in December overseas, Ive been waiting a long time for the a11-a71



Surely they didnt see them as competition to the the S10 given NZ is such a tiny market and I doubt the a71 for $730~ would lure people away from the $1000 s10.



Anyway, a solid update to the first A series of which I have had the a30 and its been surprisngly a very pleasant experience, especially with updates (surprised).



I think I would have to go the a51 this time as the A30 is very much lacking in CPU and RAM, dont get me wrong it does day to day things fine, just like many of us we forget to close apps and there is only 1.8GB after OS etc to play with on the ram. So need a 6GB.



A51, A71, A31



https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?idPhone1=9963&idPhone2=9995&idPhone3=10149

Id consider the a71 but its priced to high imo, the a31 is also over priced, I hope to see it on sale for sub 400 like the original A30.



What I like about the a31 is it is using a 5000mah battery like the Redmi Note 9s, and despite not being as powerful as the 9s, what is awesome is it is getting near the same endurance rating (124h vs 127h) with a quality Amoled display. Well done Samsung there.



NFC is supported, the A51 does not mention regional support, the others do. So best to check first. The redmi 9s does as a $330 offering.