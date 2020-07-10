Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple and Samsung not including chargers in the box


#272701 10-Jul-2020 08:19
There have been controversial rumours over the last few days around Apple and Samsung deciding not to include chargers in the box in future phone releases.

 

It doesn't personally affect me, for the last few years I have stopped using the charger that came with the phone in the box and have a few third party chargers lying around.

 

Got a S20U this year and bought a third party GaN charger and powerbank that supports 45W fast charging.

 

In case anyone who has S20U or Note 10+ that's interested:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001221332629.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.338477f2dgY5N5&algo_pvid=00fabc47-f45c-41da-931d-975fa10a6f5e&algo_expid=00fabc47-f45c-41da-931d-975fa10a6f5e-3&btsid=0ab6fa8115943247779122034eea3a&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000954859428.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.3fb576fbMFbnse&algo_pvid=49765c2c-2326-4704-adcb-deb20f9ddc8b&algo_expid=49765c2c-2326-4704-adcb-deb20f9ddc8b-1&btsid=0ab6fab215943248375645274e8573&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_

 

I guess it also depends on what phone you've decided to go for, there are lots of third party chargers that support fast charging on Samsung and Apple phones but not so much for the likes of the proprietary Oneplus Warp Charge, where you'd pretty much have to stick to OEM charger, again Aliexpress is your friend in this case if you wanted to source a spare one, albeit with overseas plugs.

 

One of the rumoured reasons to drop the chargers is to keep costs down but my concern is are they really passing the savings to us consumers, especially with flagships now including 5G, which is pushing up the phone prices?

 

I am curious to know what's everyone's thoughts on this?

  #2520530 10-Jul-2020 08:25
It's just a rumor for now and nothing else

  #2520536 10-Jul-2020 08:39
If true, it means the eventual purchaser of my current phone better already have a charger, since they won't be getting mine!

 
 
 
 


  #2520537 10-Jul-2020 08:39
I am torn on this. On one hand it seems like a cynical attempt to cut costs. On the other hand I have plenty of charging bricks scattered around and there must be an environmental cost associated with having a whole lot of unwanted chargers going to landfill.

  #2520539 10-Jul-2020 08:44
People ditch old phones but the chargers remain usable. We have a significant collection of chargers from past phones, so it's not a major problem if my next phone does not come with a charger.

 

I think it's a good idea to reduce the price of the phone and consumers separately buy chargers as they need them, rather than continually flood the globe with a bundled chargers that aren't really needed. 

 

 

  #2520556 10-Jul-2020 09:14
alasta:

I am torn on this. On one hand it seems like a cynical attempt to cut costs. On the other hand I have plenty of charging bricks scattered around and there must be an environmental cost associated with having a whole lot of unwanted chargers going to landfill.



That's fine so long as the phone uses a common charging method. If it was sold on the strength of its Turbo recharged battery you would feel short changed if all you had were 500mA chargers.

