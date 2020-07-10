There have been controversial rumours over the last few days around Apple and Samsung deciding not to include chargers in the box in future phone releases.

It doesn't personally affect me, for the last few years I have stopped using the charger that came with the phone in the box and have a few third party chargers lying around.

Got a S20U this year and bought a third party GaN charger and powerbank that supports 45W fast charging.

In case anyone who has S20U or Note 10+ that's interested:

I guess it also depends on what phone you've decided to go for, there are lots of third party chargers that support fast charging on Samsung and Apple phones but not so much for the likes of the proprietary Oneplus Warp Charge, where you'd pretty much have to stick to OEM charger, again Aliexpress is your friend in this case if you wanted to source a spare one, albeit with overseas plugs.

One of the rumoured reasons to drop the chargers is to keep costs down but my concern is are they really passing the savings to us consumers, especially with flagships now including 5G, which is pushing up the phone prices?

I am curious to know what's everyone's thoughts on this?