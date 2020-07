I just bought this phone (Vodafone Smart V11) and for some reason it's not picking up my home WiFi with Slingshot. Is there a reason for this? I have gone through all the troubleshooting instructions and it doesn't find my home network even though all my other devices have no problems finding it? Is it a compatibility issue with this phone?

On a side note, I haven't put in my SIM card yet. I wanted to get WiFi connected to do all the updates first. Would having no SIM card affect the WiFi connection? Thank you for any assistance you can offer.