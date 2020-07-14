Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGalaxy S8 not updating notifications


55 posts

Master Geek


#272757 14-Jul-2020 15:38
Send private message

This isn't so much the normal "slow to update", i.e. messages or notifications don't always come through instantly, this is more about the messages or notifications not clearing if read on another device.

 

I used to have a Huawei P9, was a great phone but it started getting a bit slow and the bluetooth range was limiting, I opted for a refurb S8, which is great except for the notifications issue. I've read and read about it, but people only seem to be saying about the apps being slow to notify, and to be honest, mine in general is good to notify me from Whatsapp or messenger, but my Huawei would also notify me instantly when my partner had played her word in Words with Friends 2. The Galaxy? could be 2 minutes, could be 12 hours.

 

I tried the battery optimisation fix as listed elsewhere, but it was already enabled. 

 

Anyway, I can do with slow notifications, but, and I don't know why, what really grinds me is if I read a message on PC, that my phone still shows it as unread, unless I go into messenger. My Huawei would recognise it was read and remove the bubble notification so I didn't think, ooh, another few messages from the boys. I'm just waiting to see how long it takes to realize, I am up to 1 hour now and my phone is still telling me I have new messages when I don't.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
987 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2522859 14-Jul-2020 16:47
Send private message quote this post

I have seen this once or twice with Samsung phones and it's always been power optimization settings misbehaving. You sure you have removed the apps in question from any power optimization/management settings? Have you tried a factory reset on the phone?

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.