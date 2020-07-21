Hey everyone,

So, my father has dropped his current Moto phone, and it's broken the screen. Looking around for something that will suit him, and then probably a duplicate for my Mum (if the price/featureset is right). It's really entry level - what's the minimum to get something to email and surf the (static) web? Budget probably in the $100-$200 range.

Warehouse Stationary and The Warehouse had some great clearance options (linked below), but seem to be completely out of stock. Anyone got places to try?

Moto E5 https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2475903.html and https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/motorola-moto-e5-16gb-grey/R2475903.html

Moto G7 https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2604684.html

Nokia 1.3 sounds pretty good - but no idea if we do that, or push out and get an A10 or something a bit fancier. Given past performance, dropping could be a thing now, so not wanting to throw huge dollars around.

thank you all in advance,