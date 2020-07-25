Recently I've been seeing these full-screen ad's showing on my Nokia 7+ (Android 10) and I can't figure out where they're coming from or what app is generating them.

Example:

The ad appears as soon as I unlock the phone, not every time but probably 2 or 3 times a day. And not just this one but other ads as well, advertising plumbers, heat pumps, etc. Everything I've found on Google suggests an rouge app is to blame but I haven't installed any new apps recently and I can't see anything out of the ordinary in the running services. I've also opted out of Google ads everywhere I can.

If anyone has any info in getting rid of this type of ad I'd be very grateful.